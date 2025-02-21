Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Verizon's giving students tablets and data plans to make sure they don't just "swipe" through life

By
0comments
Verizon
Verizon logo in red displayed over a black background.
Mobile carriers aren't just focused on fast 5G speeds or solid coverage; they sometimes aim to give back, too. Now, Verizon is highlighting the success of its award-winning education program, Innovative Learning.

Verizon's program has already reached over 8.5 million students, bringing it closer to its goal of helping 10 million by 2030. By teaming up with top schools and education providers, the initiative is giving both teachers and students new ways to learn through technology, with a curriculum that blends in emerging tech and plenty of support for educators.

Interestingly, only 55% of students about to join the workforce feel ready for the demands of today's digital world. That's why Verizon's mission to close the digital divide has remained as important as ever, 12 years after the program first launched.

For more than a decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed to breaking down barriers and equipping students with the skills and technology they need to thrive in today's digital economy. By expanding our reach, we are continuing to fuel the greatness of the next generation and ensure students and teachers feel confident using technology to power their lives.
– Donna Epps, Verizon's Chief Responsible Business Officer, February 2025

For the 2025-2026 school year, Verizon's program, in collaboration with Digital Promise, is adding 34 new schools from nine different districts to its 12th cohort.

Schools taking part in the program get tablets, laptops, and up to a four-year Verizon data plan for both students and teachers. They also get funding for a full-time technology coach to help educators make the most of tech in their classrooms.

The program also embraces mobile learning through AR and VR, providing students with immersive educational experiences, plus access to gaming content and a free Esports league, which I guess can make learning truly more interactive and engaging.
