Verizon's giving students tablets and data plans to make sure they don't just "swipe" through life





Verizon 's program has already reached over 8.5 million students, bringing it closer to its goal of helping 10 million by 2030. By teaming up with top schools and education providers, the initiative is giving both teachers and students new ways to learn through technology, with a curriculum that blends in emerging tech and plenty of support for educators.





Interestingly, only 55% of students about to join the workforce feel ready for the demands of today's digital world. That's why Verizon 's mission to close the digital divide has remained as important as ever, 12 years after the program first launched.





– Donna Epps, Verizon 's Chief Responsible Business Officer, February 2025

For the 2025-2026 school year, Verizon 's program, in collaboration with Digital Promise, is adding 34 new schools from nine different districts to its 12th cohort.





Schools taking part in the program get tablets, laptops, and up to a four-year Verizon data plan for both students and teachers. They also get funding for a full-time technology coach to help educators make the most of tech in their classrooms.





The program also embraces mobile learning through AR and VR, providing students with immersive educational experiences, plus access to gaming content and a free Esports league, which I guess can make learning truly more interactive and engaging.