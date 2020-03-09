Now that the Galaxy S20 is out, Verizon has good deals on the Galaxy S10 series

When the Galaxy S20 series was announced, Samsung lowered the price of the S10 series pretty heavily, as is customary for last year's finest. Despite that the phone maker used the S20 occasion to announce this permanent price cut on all the Galaxy S10e , S10, S10+ and S10 5G models it offers in the US, unlocked or carrier models, that wasn't that much of a sacrifice.





There were Galaxy S10 twofers and various other promos that often knocked its pricing down to $500 even before the S20 event. The carriers, however, are tacking on their own discounts now, and making the S10 series irresistible, especially considering the price of the S20 models.





Verizon Galaxy S10 series promo





Verizon,for example has been having its own promo, for instance, that has the $750 S10+ at $100 off in bill credits, and $150 extra in a prepaid card, in addition to trade-ins like your old Galaxy S9 for $500, which will basically get you the S10+ at no charge on a new Unlimited line.









Here's what you need to do to get the Verizon Galaxy S10 deal:





1. Add a Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ or Galaxy S10 5G smartphone with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart and get $100 credited to your account over 24 months.





2. Activate the phone on a new Unlimited line, and visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter after checkout to get a $150 prepaid Mastercard within 8 weeks by the promo code LEAP150.





3. Mark a trade-in online or in stores that would net you $500 for the Galaxy S9, or $300 for the Galaxy S7 for a free S10+ after bill credits and trade-in deduction.







Considering that the S10 series is not that much different than the S20 concept, it's not even funny for those who bought one of its members before the S20 event. Granted, Verizon has a BOGO offer on the S20+ 5G, too, but you still have to buy one at $1200 to get the other one for free, while the S10+ promo will let you update your aging Galaxy for much less.







