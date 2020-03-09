T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Now that the Galaxy S20 is out, Verizon has good deals on the Galaxy S10 series

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 09, 2020, 10:15 AM
Now that the Galaxy S20 is out, Verizon has good deals on the Galaxy S10 series
When the Galaxy S20 series was announced, Samsung lowered the price of the S10 series pretty heavily, as is customary for last year's finest. Despite that the phone maker used the S20 occasion to announce this permanent price cut on all the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G models it offers in the US, unlocked or carrier models, that wasn't that much of a sacrifice.

There were Galaxy S10 twofers and various other promos that often knocked its pricing down to $500 even before the S20 event. The carriers, however, are tacking on their own discounts now, and making the S10 series irresistible, especially considering the price of the S20 models. 

Verizon Galaxy S10 series promo


Verizon,for example has been having its own promo, for instance, that has the $750 S10+ at $100 off in bill credits, and $150 extra in a prepaid card, in addition to trade-ins like your old Galaxy S9 for $500, which will basically get you the S10+ at no charge on a new Unlimited line. 


Here's what you need to do to get the Verizon Galaxy S10 deal:

1. Add a Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ or Galaxy S10 5G smartphone with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart and get $100 credited to your account over 24 months.

2. Activate the phone on a new Unlimited line, and visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter after checkout to get a $150 prepaid Mastercard within 8 weeks by the promo code LEAP150.

3. Mark a trade-in online or in stores that would net you $500 for the Galaxy S9, or $300 for the Galaxy S7 for a free S10+ after bill credits and trade-in deduction.


Considering that the S10 series is not that much different than the S20 concept, it's not even funny for those who bought one of its members before the S20 event. Granted, Verizon has a BOGO offer on the S20+ 5G, too, but you still have to buy one at $1200 to get the other one for free, while the S10+ promo will let you update your aging Galaxy for much less.


$735.91 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon
$560.95 Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Amazon has a bunch of popular car mounts and wireless chargers on sale at massive discounts
Expires in - 15h 16minAmazon has a bunch of popular car mounts and wireless chargers on sale at massive discounts
Now that the Galaxy S20 is out, Verizon has good deals on the Galaxy S10 series
Now that the Galaxy S20 is out, Verizon has good deals on the Galaxy S10 series
-£90
Vodafone has slashed the price of its fastest unlimited 5G data plan
Expires in - 3w 1dVodafone has slashed the price of its fastest unlimited 5G data plan
-100%
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Hot new eBay deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S10e more attractive than ever
Hot new eBay deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S10e more attractive than ever
-$100
Killer deal brings brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to $200 with warranty
Killer deal brings brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to $200 with warranty

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless