Verizon offers some unusual freebies when you switch to select plans
While T-Mobile is pissing off its customers with another price hike, Verizon is trying to convince them to switch to its services. The Big Red is running a limited-time promotion for consumers looking for a good internet plan.
What’s unusual about the promotion is that it offers two freebies that don’t really have anything to do with anything that Verizon sells. That said, if you’re tempted to switch to Verizon’s home internet plan, you’ll be able to choose from a Samsung TV and a Meta VR headset.
The 5G Home Plus plan costs 55$ per month and includes Ultra HD 4K video streaming, router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi, as well as a 3-year price guarantee. For a limited time, customers who choose at least this internet plan will also receive a Samsung 43-inch Class TV or a Meta Quest 3S. The former usually sells for $330, while the VR headset costs $300.
However, in order to benefit from the $10/month discount, customers are required to have one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible home internet plan.
Keep in mind that perk credit will be canceled if the perk is removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet move to an ineligible plan. It’s also important to mention that perk promotional offers are not eligible for perk discount.
Apart from Netflix and Max (With Ads) or the Disney Bundle, the $10/month discount can also be applied for Apple One, Apple Music Family, YouTube Premium, Unlimited Cloud Storage, Google One AI Premium, and Verizon’s Home Device Support & Protection.
In order to qualify for one of the two gifts, customers must choose at least the 5G Home Plus internet plan. The basic 5G Home plan doesn’t qualify for the freebies, so don’t select it if you want a TV or a VR headset for free.
Besides the two gifts, Verizon also offers new customers a perk to choose from. In fact, customers get $10/month toward an eligible perk, such as Netflix and Max (With Ads) or the Disney Bundle.
Verizon offers two unusual gifts to those who switch to its home internet plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena
