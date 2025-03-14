Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Verizon offers some unusual freebies when you switch to select plans

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo
While T-Mobile is pissing off its customers with another price hike, Verizon is trying to convince them to switch to its services. The Big Red is running a limited-time promotion for consumers looking for a good internet plan.

What’s unusual about the promotion is that it offers two freebies that don’t really have anything to do with anything that Verizon sells. That said, if you’re tempted to switch to Verizon’s home internet plan, you’ll be able to choose from a Samsung TV and a Meta VR headset.

In order to qualify for one of the two gifts, customers must choose at least the 5G Home Plus internet plan. The basic 5G Home plan doesn’t qualify for the freebies, so don’t select it if you want a TV or a VR headset for free.

The 5G Home Plus plan costs 55$ per month and includes Ultra HD 4K video streaming, router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi, as well as a 3-year price guarantee. For a limited time, customers who choose at least this internet plan will also receive a Samsung 43-inch Class TV or a Meta Quest 3S. The former usually sells for $330, while the VR headset costs $300.

Besides the two gifts, Verizon also offers new customers a perk to choose from. In fact, customers get $10/month toward an eligible perk, such as Netflix and Max (With Ads) or the Disney Bundle.

Verizon offers two unusual gifts to those who switch to its home internet plan | Screenshot by PhoneArena

However, in order to benefit from the $10/month discount, customers are required to have one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible home internet plan.

Keep in mind that perk credit will be canceled if the perk is removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet move to an ineligible plan. It’s also important to mention that perk promotional offers are not eligible for perk discount.

Apart from Netflix and Max (With Ads) or the Disney Bundle, the $10/month discount can also be applied for Apple One, Apple Music Family, YouTube Premium, Unlimited Cloud Storage, Google One AI Premium, and Verizon’s Home Device Support & Protection.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision

Latest News

Your Facebook Stories might finally be worth more than just likes
Your Facebook Stories might finally be worth more than just likes
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike
Samsung confirms the race to One UI 8.0 stable is on
Samsung confirms the race to One UI 8.0 stable is on
The internet commemorates AT&T whistleblower who risked it all to tell us the truth
The internet commemorates AT&T whistleblower who risked it all to tell us the truth
iPhone 16e owners forced to choose between their watch and their music - here's why
iPhone 16e owners forced to choose between their watch and their music - here's why
AirPods will soon be able to do what Pixel Buds have been doing for years
AirPods will soon be able to do what Pixel Buds have been doing for years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless