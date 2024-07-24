Buy a phone from Verizon and get an NFL Sunday Ticket for free
Verizon is running a promotion aimed at NFL fans these days, which involves free tickets, but with some strings attached. The carrier announced that customers can get an NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV for free if they purchase a new phone.
There are multiple ways to get the NFL Sunday Ticket from Verizon for free. For instance, new customers who purchase select phones on a select Unlimited plan qualify for the free NFL Sunday Ticket. The same goes for new customers who sign up for select Home Internet plan.
But if you were planning to buy a phone and/or upgrade to a more expensive plan, then this is freebie valued at around $450. On the other hand, NFL fans who were planning to purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket anyway, might want to invest in a new phone and/or plan and get it for free from Verizon.
New and existing Home Internet customers are now eligible for a $10/month discount for 12 months. Verizon is teaming up with YouTube TV to offer a discount of $10 per month for 12 months on a YouTube TV Base Plan subscription, bringing the monthly cost from $72.99 to $62.99 for a year – a nearly 15 percent savings.
Last but not least, those interested in NFL games will be happy to know that the Big Red will be dropping tickets to every NFL game for all 32 teams through Verizon Access on its website and in the myVerizon app.
