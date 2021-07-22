Verizon's Fios TV app can now be installed on Apple TV and Amazon Fire

Verizon's Fios TV app can now be installed on Apple TV and Amazon Fire0
The Fios app makes its way to Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, both 4k and HD ones
Of course, Verizon still requires at least one Fios TV One box somewhere in the house, but that one is included in all Fios TV plans at no additional charge. It is needed so users can install the Fios TV app from there, on their Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. This means you no longer need to have multiple Fios TV One boxes from Verizon.
However, there's one limitation: you can watch only two simultaneous streams per Fios TV box.
