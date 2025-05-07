Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Verizon's classroom tech turned this educator's career around

By
0comments
Verizon
Sometimes, all it takes is the right opportunity to unlock someone's full potential. Now, Verizon is sharing a success story from a person who managed to work his way up thanks to Verizon's Innovative Learning and turbocharged his career.

Greg Pardo had worked for 23 years at the same level in a school. He's worked as a computer science teacher, a STEM interventionist, and other roles. But has found himself unable to work his way into administration.

But then he took a role as a Verizon STEAM Specialist at McKinley Community School in New Brunswick, and he's advanced to Supervisor of Instructional Technology for the New Brunswick School System. This happened in three years, thanks to his tech education experience, people skills, and professional training from Verizon's Innovative Learning.

As a kid, Pardo loved programming on a PC back when PCs were still a novelty, and played video games. He grew fascinated by machines, robots, and computers.

Verizon's article underlines how today's children's experience is different. Now, most students have instant access to knowledge. The traditional classroom doesn't fully cover the needs of this new generation of self-taught learners. Pardo says children today want to create their own knowledge.

Pardo says that working with Verizon Innovative Learning helped him gain more confidence as an administrator and gave him the tools to understand fully how technology is used in a classroom setting.

In the Verizon program, students have to complete problem-solving lessons. The teacher is a guide on the side, while students collaborate, communicate, and are encouraged to think creatively and critically.

Pardo now shares his wisdom about student-centered learning with educators in the New Brunswick school system and suggests changes in classroom methodology. He underlines that many teachers still teach how they themselves were taught. His role is to encourage them to release the reins and encourage the student to get more involved in the lesson.

This would further support the students in their learning and push them towards fulfilling their potential, says Pardo.

Verizon Innovative Learning is an education initiative by the carrier. It's aimed at closing the digital divide and also giving students (and educators) the technology and tools to help them succeed in the digital world.
Iskra Petrova
