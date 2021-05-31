$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Verizon 5G

Verizon boosts up 5G at these places for Memorial Day

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
May 31, 2021, 2:52 AM
Verizon boosts up 5G at these places for Memorial Day
Popular long weekend hotspots will enjoy enhanced 5G coverage for Memorial Day, announced Verizon before the crowds headed there, as will touristy places where heretofore only 4G coverage has been available. 

Popular beaches and sightseeing spots are the locations where Big Red says it has "expanded our ultra-fast, ultra-capacity 5G network in beach towns such as Jersey Shore (Atlantic City, Asbury Park, Long Beach Island) Delaware beaches, Ocean City Maryland, not to mention covering Niagara Falls." 

As more and more people get vaccinated, says Verizon, it has noticed an increase in travelling, or, the way it measures it, "mobile handoffs, the times when a data session moves from one cell site to another as users walk or drive around, have increased 28% since mid-January, and have increased 31% compared to last year at this same time."

This is why Big Red is getting ready for increased summer activity, compared to 2020, and is boosting its Ultra Wideband 5G coverage at popular vacation hotspots first, so that it is ready for the crowds of people emerging from the long and tiring lockdowns.


