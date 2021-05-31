Verizon boosts up 5G at these places for Memorial Day





Popular beaches and sightseeing spots are the locations where Big Red says it has " expanded our ultra-fast, ultra-capacity 5G network in beach towns such as Jersey Shore (Atlantic City, Asbury Park, Long Beach Island) Delaware beaches, Ocean City Maryland, not to mention covering Niagara Falls ."





As more and more people get vaccinated, says Verizon, it has noticed an increase in travelling, or, the way it measures it, " mobile handoffs, the times when a data session moves from one cell site to another as users walk or drive around, have increased 28% since mid-January, and have increased 31% compared to last year at this same time ."





This is why Big Red is getting ready for increased summer activity, compared to 2020, and is boosting its Ultra Wideband 5G coverage at popular vacation hotspots first, so that it is ready for the crowds of people emerging from the long and tiring lockdowns.







