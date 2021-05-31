Verizon boosts up 5G at these places for Memorial Day
Popular beaches and sightseeing spots are the locations where Big Red says it has "expanded our ultra-fast, ultra-capacity 5G network in beach towns such as Jersey Shore (Atlantic City, Asbury Park, Long Beach Island) Delaware beaches, Ocean City Maryland, not to mention covering Niagara Falls."
This is why Big Red is getting ready for increased summer activity, compared to 2020, and is boosting its Ultra Wideband 5G coverage at popular vacation hotspots first, so that it is ready for the crowds of people emerging from the long and tiring lockdowns.