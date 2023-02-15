Verizon brings it fastest Fios service and 5G Home Internet to several new locations
Verizon continues to expand the availability of its internet services in the United States. The fastest Fios service along with 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet will be available in more locations, the Big Red announced this week.
Starting February 16, Fios 2 Gig home internet plan will be launched in New York City’s five boroughs, allowing customers to connect more than 100 devices at the same time. The Fios 2 Gig home internet plan starts at $95 per month and promises to offer upload speeds 20x faster than cable, one Fios rental router, and up to three Wi-Fi extenders for whole-home coverage.
Apart from bringing its fastest Fios plan, Verizon announced that 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet will also be available from February 16 in four new locations: Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm-Beach area.
All Verizon Home Internet plans come with no extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps. To make its internet services more appealing, Verizon offers nice perks to new customers.
For a limited time, new Verizon Home Internet customers get up to 12 months of Walmart+ for free. Also, new Fios customers can get up to $100 in Verizon gift cards when they sign up online.
Starting February 16, Fios 2 Gig home internet plan will be launched in New York City’s five boroughs, allowing customers to connect more than 100 devices at the same time. The Fios 2 Gig home internet plan starts at $95 per month and promises to offer upload speeds 20x faster than cable, one Fios rental router, and up to three Wi-Fi extenders for whole-home coverage.
AutoPay is required for the lower price, as well as a select mobile 5G plan like 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone plan customers. The offer is available until April 12 for existing customers that meet these requirements.
Apart from bringing its fastest Fios plan, Verizon announced that 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet will also be available from February 16 in four new locations: Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm-Beach area.
Verizon Home Internet plans start at $25 per month with AutoPay and select 5G mobile plan like 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Not having any of these plans now AutoPay will require customers to pay the full $50/month price.
All Verizon Home Internet plans come with no extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps. To make its internet services more appealing, Verizon offers nice perks to new customers.
For a limited time, new Verizon Home Internet customers get up to 12 months of Walmart+ for free. Also, new Fios customers can get up to $100 in Verizon gift cards when they sign up online.
Things that are NOT allowed: