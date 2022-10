Verizon's 5G Home and LTE plans are now free through the carrier's Forward Program

Get up to $500 when you switch to Verizon to help cover early termination fees

ACP does not have a set expiration. If the program ends, the FCC will notify carriers and the public at least 60 days before the final service month of ACP subsidy

The ACP subsidy can be transferred to another provider at any time

If you move, the subsidy will fall off your account, so you’ll have to re-enroll

Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) enrolled customer

Lifeline enrolled customer

Participants of other Federal assistance programs (Medicaid, SSI, etc.)

HHI (Household Income) < 200% Federal Poverty Guideline

Verizon, just like all the major US carriers , is fully committed to FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free Internet and mobile services to low-income households. That means that qualified customers benefit from affordable access to internet and mobile plans.Starting this week, Verizon is bringing select 5G Home and LTE Home Internet plans to its Forward Program, which means qualifying customers will benefit from Verizon’s fast network services at absolutely no cost.In order to confirm eligibility for ACP (required for the Verizon Forward Program and Fios Forward), you’ll have to visit the program’s official website . Once you get your approval, you’ll be able to complete enrollment in ACP by visiting Verizon’s dedicated website If you’re looking to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program, you need to meet any of the following criteria:Keep in mind that you can try to enroll in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program regardless of whether or not you’re already a Verizon customer.