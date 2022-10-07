Verizon's 5G Home and LTE plans are now free through the carrier's Forward Program

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Verizon, just like all the major US carriers, is fully committed to FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free Internet and mobile services to low-income households. That means that qualified customers benefit from affordable access to internet and mobile plans.

Starting this week, Verizon is bringing select 5G Home and LTE Home Internet plans to its Forward Program, which means qualifying customers will benefit from Verizon’s fast network services at absolutely no cost.

Digital inclusion is not just nice to have, but a necessity. It is critical that we offer accessible, affordable and usable digital solutions. Income should not be a barrier for reliable connectivity, which is why it’s so important that we provide free Verizon Home Internet to ACP-qualifying customers across the country. Through programs like ACP and the Verizon Forward Program, we’re putting the power of technology in the hands of more families across the country and continuing the important work to achieve universal digital inclusion.


In order to confirm eligibility for ACP (required for the Verizon Forward Program and Fios Forward), you’ll have to visit the program’s official website. Once you get your approval, you’ll be able to complete enrollment in ACP by visiting Verizon’s dedicated website.

  • ACP does not have a set expiration. If the program ends, the FCC will notify carriers and the public at least 60 days before the final service month of ACP subsidy
  • The ACP subsidy can be transferred to another provider at any time
  • If you move, the subsidy will fall off your account, so you’ll have to re-enroll

If you’re looking to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program, you need to meet any of the following criteria:

  • Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) enrolled customer
  • Lifeline enrolled customer
  • Participants of other Federal assistance programs (Medicaid, SSI, etc.)
  • HHI (Household Income) < 200% Federal Poverty Guideline

Keep in mind that you can try to enroll in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program regardless of whether or not you’re already a Verizon customer.
