T-Mobile is joining in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program

T-Mobile will join in on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through Assurance Wireless, its Lifeline Assistance brand. In its blog post
, T-Mobile announced that households qualified for the program might be eligible to receive a discount on their internet service on certain plans. Eligible households may receive a $30 monthly discount and up to a $75 discount on tribal lands.
With the ACP, T-Mobile's customers using the Assurance Wireless Unlimited plan will receive free unlimited data, texting, and calls. Qualified clients will also receive 10GB of mobile hotspot data every month. New eligible customers will also receive one free Android smartphone device. T-Mobile Scam Shield service, including free Scam ID, free Scam Block, and free Caller ID, has also been added to the list of services.
Households must be enrolled in SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid or have an income of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty line
to be eligible for the ACP program.
Until March 1st, clients who are part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit will still receive its benefits. Before March 1st, T-Mobile will send additional information to those customers about how to become part of the new Affordable Connectivity Program.
If you are a customer interested in the program, you can apply now on the Assurance Wireless website
.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program was created to lower the internet costs of households in financial difficulty during the pandemic. The Federal Communications Commission is now replacing EBB with the new Affordable Connectivity Program, which aims to make broadband services more accessible to people with financial difficulties.