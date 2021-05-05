Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Verizon Samsung

Special Verizon discounts for everyday heroes on wireless plans and Samsung devices this month

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 05, 2021, 12:00 PM
Special Verizon discounts for everyday heroes on wireless plans and Samsung devices this month
As a token of appreciation for everyday heroes like first responders, teachers, nurses, and the military, Verizon is offering special discounts during the month of May.

New and current Verizon customers on Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans are eligible for the new low rates. Wireless unlimited plans start as low as $30 per month per line for four lines with Start Unlimited, which is the basic unlimited option offered by the company.
 
Next up is a Verizon Fios internet deal. Get Fios 200Mbps Home internet for as low as $34.99 per month with enrollment in Auto Pay. Usually, it is $39.99 a month.
 
That's not all, as there is something for all kinds of needs. If you are looking to buy a new phone, select Samsung devices have been marked down by $200, but you will need an Unlimited plan and a new smartphone line. It can be combined with other offers from 4/29/21 to 5/31/21.

For more information and whether you qualify for these discounts, visit Verizon's website.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design
Popular stories
Samsung's next big AirPods rivals will reportedly come in these snazzy colors
Popular stories
Spotify vs Apple Music vs Tidal vs YouTube Music
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless