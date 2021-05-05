Special Verizon discounts for everyday heroes on wireless plans and Samsung devices this month



New and current Verizon customers on Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans are eligible for the new low rates. Wireless unlimited plans start as low as $30 per month per line for four lines with Start Unlimited, which is the basic unlimited option offered by the company.



Next up is a Verizon Fios internet deal. Get Fios 200Mbps Home internet for as low as $34.99 per month with enrollment in Auto Pay. Usually, it is $39.99 a month.



That's not all, as there is something for all kinds of needs. If you are looking to buy a new phone, select Samsung devices have been marked down by $200, but you will need an Unlimited plan and a new smartphone line. It can be combined with other offers from 4/29/21 to 5/31/21.



For more information and whether you qualify for these discounts, visit Verizon's website