You can now use your phone to pay with Bitcoin
“We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. “Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases.”
The BitPay Card is tied to the BitPay Wallet, which currently supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four stablecoins tied to the US dollar - USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD. If you want to pay with crypto via Apple Pay, you need the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard (you can order one here), and the latest version of the BitPay app, available in the App Store.