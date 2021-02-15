Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Apple Apps

You can now use your phone to pay with Bitcoin

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 15, 2021, 6:37 AM
You can now use your phone to pay with Bitcoin
Spending your Bitcoins just got a whole lot easier, especially if you’re an Apple Pay user. BitPay - one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency payment service providers - has announced that US cardholders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can add their card to Apple Wallet, effectively allowing them to spend cryptocurrency via Apple Pay.

Also Read:

“We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. “Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases.”

The BitPay Card essentially allows users to convert crypto into real money, which they can then spend anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. The news here is that now you can add the BitPay card to your Apple Wallet and use your smartphone to pay for stuff with crypto. The press announcement above also states that Google Pay and Samsung Pay will soon be on board too.

The BitPay Card is tied to the BitPay Wallet, which currently supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four stablecoins tied to the US dollar - USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD. If you want to pay with crypto via Apple Pay, you need the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard (you can order one here), and the latest version of the BitPay app, available in the App Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Latest Apple iPhone 13 5G rumors include portless design, astrophotography, and more
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
If you have this app on your Android device, you need to uninstall it immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless