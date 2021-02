You can now use your phone to pay with Bitcoin

Also Read:

“We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto,”

“Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases.”

said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair.The BitPay Card essentially allows users to convert crypto into real money, which they can then spend anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. The news here is that now you can add the BitPay card to your Apple Wallet and use your smartphone to pay for stuff with crypto. The press announcement above also states that Google Pay and Samsung Pay will soon be on board too.The BitPay Card is tied to the BitPay Wallet, which currently supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four stablecoins tied to the US dollar - USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD. If you want to pay with crypto via Apple Pay, you need the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard ( you can order one here ), and the latest version of the BitPay app , available in the App Store.