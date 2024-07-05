Score Pokemon Go freebies and discounts by redeeming Google Play Points you've earned

Android users can earn Google Play Points by purchasing paid apps, movies, books, or in-app items, and by trying featured free games and apps. Back in May, Google announced that it would be offering new perks and rewards for those trading in their Play Points. This includes exclusive early access to new games, and VIP experiences "at the hottest events in gaming and entertainment."





Starting today, Google has teamed up with Niantic and 100 Thieves to give Play Points members at home or in New York City the chance to score exclusive perks and rewards for Pokemon Go. These rewards kicked off on Friday as Pokemon Go Fest started throughout New York City. From now until the end of Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global on July 14, you can:





Redeem your points for exclusive Partner Research: Use your points for exclusive Partner Research that includes an encounter with the Fire Child Pokémon, Charcadet, and the chance to earn XP, Stardust, and an Incubator. Available for members in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Brazil and South Korea.

Watch 100 Thieves livestreams: Tune in as Valkyrae, Fuslie, and more take viewers through Pokémon GO Fest 2024: New York City. Diamond, Platinum, and Gold members: Be on the lookout for surprise merch drops during the streams.

Redeem your points for Pokémon GO Fest Merchandise: Use your points for hats, tote bags and pins from the official Pokémon GO Fest collection, while supplies last.

Claim a points boost: From July 5-7, claim a points boost to get 5X points on anything you buy in Pokémon GO.





To redeem your points for Partner Research or Pokémon GO Fest merchandise and claim your points booster, visit the Use tab and Earn tab of Play Points home . If you have a ticket to Pokemon Go Fest in New York City, visit the Google Play Space on Randall’s Island to collect a reward. If you're a Gold+ member, you get a Wildcard which Google calls your "VIP pass to exclusive merchandise from the Pokémon x 100 Thieves collection, meet-and-greets with 100 Thieves Creators, and more."









Gold+ members in New York City can go to Chelsea to visit the Google Store on Saturday (July 6th) and Sunday (July 7th) from 11 am-2 pm both days to grab apparel from the Pokémon x 100 Thieves collection. Make sure to get there early because it is first come, first served while supplies last. Speaking of Pokemon Go Fest, you can save $5 and pay just $9.99 for tickets. Redeem the discount using Play Pass. Each ticket includes access to two different events: the Park Experience in Randall’s Island Park and the City Experience taking place across all five boroughs.