UScellular offers the rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro for free to eligible customers
Samsung introduced its latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, back in June. Although the company promised to bring it to other regions at a later date, it did not specify where else and when the device will be available.
About one week ago, Verizon became the first US carrier to offer Samsung’s Galaxy XCover6 Pro rugged smartphone. That makes UScellular the second, so if you’re trying to avoid Verizon, here is your chance to get your hands on Samsung’s newest rugged smartphone.
To qualify for the offer, you must purchase the Galaxy XCover6 Pro via a 36-month installment contract, eligible postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Basically, the device will be paid via 36 monthly bill credits, so if you don’t mind signing up for a long-term contract, this seems like a good deal.
UScellular customers can pick Samsung’s Galaxy XCover6 Pro up online and in select stores starting today.
Since this particular device has been specifically designed with field workers in mind, UScellular is selling the Galaxy XCover6 Pro to business customers mainly. More importantly, the rugged phone is free for a limited time for new and qualifying current customers.
Key features of Galaxy XCover6 Pro include:
- Durable design: Users can work confidently with a durable design that withstands drops and spills. The device stood up to MIL-STD-810H testing and a 1.5m drop test. An IP68 rating resists dust, dirt, sand and water.
- Long-lasting replaceable battery: Battery provides hours of uninterrupted work and is easily replaceable on extra-long days.
- Sensitive touchscreen: Galaxy XCover6 Pro features Touch Sensitivity that tracks your finger flawlessly, even when wet or with gloves on.
- Programmable keys: Customizable hot keys allow users to turn the phone into a scanner or a walkie talkie.
