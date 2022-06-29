Meet Samsung’s new business-oriented rugged phone, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro
Today’s announcement that finally reveals Samsung’s new rugged phone, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, puts an end to a massive flow of leaked information about the device. Unlike some of its older brothers, the XCover6Pro has been specifically designed for businesses, but that’s not to say that consumers won’t be able to pick one up if they want to.
All of the above should provide the phone some protection over sever weather, drops and other hazards. Also, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro allows users to adjust Touch Sensitivity to increase the screen’s receptiveness, while enhancements for touch in wet environments make the phone easier to use during those rainy days.
The cherry on top is the wide variety of Samsung and partner accessories that comes with the XCover6 Pro, including Smart Case, POGO/multi-device/battery pack chargers, charging cradles, belt clips and PTT headsets. Keep in mind though that the POGO charger and extra replaceable battery are sold separately.
Specs-wise, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is the pure definition of averageness:
Samsung hasn’t yet announced a price-tag for the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, but based on previous reports, it should sell for around €600. The rugged phone will be available starting in July in select markets across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with availability to other regions at a later date.
First and foremost, Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro has been built to last. After all, its rugged features are the main selling point, which is why the South Korean handset maker did not make any compromises. The phone is designed to endure extreme working conditions, so it features a durable MIL-STD0810H certified design, IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.
As far as the business part goes, Samsung added two programmable keys to the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, which can be customized to perform various functions, depending on the business. Additionally, the phone can be used as an enterprise-grade barcode scanner through Knox Capture or as a walkie-talkie through its push-to-talk, which now has a much louder speaker volume than the previous Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro
- Display: 6.6-inch PLS LCD, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
- Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (up to 1TB)
- Camera: 50MP+8MP main camera, 13MP front-facing camera
- Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
- Battery: 4050 mAh, fast charging 15W, removable
