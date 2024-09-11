Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
US wireless data hits 100 trillion MB milestone driven by 5G

Surveys pop up every now and then to help us grasp what is happening around the globe. The latest one from the US reveals just how much time we actually spend online.

5G networks continue to have a significant and growing impact


The CTIA, the wireless industry group that represents big names like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, has just dropped some eye-popping stats: US data usage has officially crossed the 100 trillion MB milestone for the first time in 2023. This marks the largest year-over-year growth in history, showing an 89% increase since 2021. This leap is thanks to the expanding reach of 5G and the rise of fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services.
 
This year’s survey shows unprecedented demand in wireless data as 5G continues to make an impact everywhere from home broadband to smart manufacturing.
  
– Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA CEO, September 2024

The survey highlighted that next-gen 5G networks are making a notable impact, with 40% of wireless connections being 5G by the end of 2023. Over 330 million Americans now have access to one or more 5G networks, showing just how widespread this technology has become.


Overall, wireless connections in the US climbed to 558 million in 2023, marking a six percent rise from the previous year. Interestingly, this growth was driven more by new technology than by traditional methods.

Americans actually spent around 100 billion fewer minutes talking on the phone compared to the year before (down from 2.5 trillion in 2022 to 2.4 trillion in 2023). Text messages held steady at 2.1 trillion. Instead, the big movers were advancements in tech like drones, space missions, self-driving cars, and precision agriculture, which really pushed the numbers.

The surge in wireless usage comes at a time when Congress is wrestling with the issue of how to allocate new spectrum. In March 2023, Congress allowed the Federal Communications Commission's authority to auction spectrum to expire for the first time in thirty years. The debate centers on whether spectrum currently used by the Defense Department can be repurposed or shared.

There is no pipeline of spectrum for 5G. To continue to meet the insatiable demand for wireless, drive innovation, and support America’s economic competitiveness, the wireless industry needs access to more full-power, licensed spectrum.
– Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA CEO, September 2024

As our smartphones and other mobile devices play an increasingly significant role in our daily routines, it makes sense that our wireless data usage keeps climbing. I wouldn’t be surprised if next year’s survey reveals even more staggering figures.
