US users will no longer see the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps

We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025





Google explained that it’s standard practice for the company to update names in Maps only once official government sources have made the change. The company also pointed out that when name changes differ between countries, Maps users will see their official local name, while the rest of the world will get both versions.