Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

US users will no longer see the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
The Google Maps app opened on an Android smartphone.
Google Maps is the go-to navigation app for millions of people worldwide, so any update it rolls out has an impact on its massive user base. Now, Google is complying with the Trump Administration and is making some name changes within the app.

Google announced plans to update Google Maps to follow President Trump's executive order, which calls for renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Mount Denali to Mount McKinley. The company mentioned on X that these changes will appear once the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) is updated.


Google explained that it’s standard practice for the company to update names in Maps only once official government sources have made the change. The company also pointed out that when name changes differ between countries, Maps users will see their official local name, while the rest of the world will get both versions.


So, it’s safe to say that Google Maps will likely update Denali to Mount McKinley worldwide soon since the mountain is entirely within the US. However, not everyone around the world using Google Maps will see the Gulf of America. While the change will show up in the US, it will still be labeled as the Gulf of Mexico in Mexico. For users outside of both countries, Google Maps will display both names.

Since Google follows the practice of updating names based on official government sources, we’ll likely see the same updates on Waze, given that it's owned by Google. As for Apple, it's unclear if it will update its Maps, but it might eventually have to follow suit.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless