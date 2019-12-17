U.S. unlocked Moto G7 is on sale for a rock bottom price





The unlocked 64GB Moto G7 is on sale for $179.99. Amazon is wielding its price-cutting tool and is taking $120 or 40% off of the $299.99 it usually asks for the handset. The phone comes with a U.S. warranty and is available in Ceramic Black. And it is compatible with all four major U.S. wireless providers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint). The device features a 6.2 -inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2270 and a 19:9 aspect ratio. A Snapdragon 632 chipset powers the unit which comes with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. Those seeking additional storage can access the Moto G7's 512GB microSD slot.





The phone sports a 12MP primary camera in the back along with a 5MP depth sensor, and selfies are snapped using an 8MP front-facing camera. A 3000mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on, and Android 9 Pie is pre-installed. With a certification rating of IP54, the Moto G7 is protected from splashes and light rain.





If you are planning on gifting a phone this year for the holidays, or need a reasonably priced handset for the kiddies, the Moto G7 fits the bill on both accounts.

