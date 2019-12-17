U.S. unlocked Moto G7 is on sale for a rock bottom price
Motorola has found a solid niche for itself in the budget end of the smartphone market. One of the manufacturer's entries in this area is the Moto G7 line. We've commented before on the popularity of the G7 Power, which offers up to three days of battery life thanks to its large 5000mAh battery. In fact, you can try to win this device on Thursday by entering the 12 Days of Moto sweepstakes. But first, the Moto G7 is the prize on Wednesday. And coincidentally, Amazon now has that phone on sale (via Android Police) at its lowest price ever. So if you don't end up winning the phone tomorrow, you can still pick it up on the cheap from the online retailer.
The unlocked 64GB Moto G7 is on sale for $179.99. Amazon is wielding its price-cutting tool and is taking $120 or 40% off of the $299.99 it usually asks for the handset. The phone comes with a U.S. warranty and is available in Ceramic Black. And it is compatible with all four major U.S. wireless providers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint). The device features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2270 and a 19:9 aspect ratio. A Snapdragon 632 chipset powers the unit which comes with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. Those seeking additional storage can access the Moto G7's 512GB microSD slot.
The phone sports a 12MP primary camera in the back along with a 5MP depth sensor, and selfies are snapped using an 8MP front-facing camera. A 3000mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on, and Android 9 Pie is pre-installed. With a certification rating of IP54, the Moto G7 is protected from splashes and light rain.
If you are planning on gifting a phone this year for the holidays, or need a reasonably priced handset for the kiddies, the Moto G7 fits the bill on both accounts.
