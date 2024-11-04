Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

US Labor Board accuses Apple of blocking pay discussions

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhones aligned next to each other in an Apple Store.
The US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is once again placing Apple under its scrutinizing eyes. It's accusing the company's management of illegally deterring employee discussions of pay and bias issues, part of an anti-union campaign by the Cupertino tech giant.

The NLRB general counsel said that Apple allegedly forced an engineer called Cher Scarlett to quit the company. Scarlett claims she faced pressure to leave after she attempted to post an online survey about pay and other Apple employee information.

The NLRB also alleges Apple is barring workers from creating a channel in the Slack app (workplace messaging app) to discuss pay inequities and performance incentives. Apple has rebutted the new complaint.

Apple said in a statement to Reuters that the company disagrees with the claims and will share the facts at the hearing.

Back in October, Apple was accused by the board of forcing employees to sign illegal contracts (those were said to be illegal confidentiality, non-compete, and non-disclosure agreements) and suppressing unionization efforts.

Apple has also been previously accused by employees of suppressing discrimination discussions on Slack or other social media platforms. Back in May, the NLRB found Apple to have illegally interrogated staff about union activities at the Apple World Trade Center store. Apple was also found to have restricted the distribution of union flyers.

Apple currently has two retail outlets that have unionized among its 274 US stores.

A hearing is going to be held next year on the latest charges. The hearing will reportedly be held by an administrative law judge. NLRB in itself cannot issue any punishments and cannot hold management accountable for violations.

In my opinion, things like these are pretty complex: when there are people involved, there are always multiple sides to the story. I would imagine working in a big company like Apple isn't easy and I would totally expect some strict policies. We'll see what the judge says on the matter next year.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts

Latest News

Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Instagram launches new DMs filtering options for creators
Instagram launches new DMs filtering options for creators
Hot new offer cuts 43% off the Bose QuietComfort headphones, bringing them to unprecedented price
Hot new offer cuts 43% off the Bose QuietComfort headphones, bringing them to unprecedented price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless