There may be no soup for you, but Google Assistant has "Updates for you"

Google Assistant is without a doubt the best of the virtual, digital helpers. Unlike Siri, which usually pawns off your tough questions to the internet for an answer, Google can answer many questions itself. Ironically, if you have a question about an iPhone, an iPad or some other Apple device, your best bet for a quick and accurate answer is to ask Google Assistant instead of Siri.





According to AndroidPolice , some Android users are reporting that an update has been pushed out that changes the Assistant's Snapshot icon and leads you to open a page called "Updates for you." The new icon, a lightbulb, is found on the main Snapshot screen to the left of your avatar. The page that you are taken too, the aforementioned "Updates for you" gives you tips about how to use Google Assistant and will show you how to set a timer, use the speakerphone to make a call, start navigation with a single command using Google Maps, and more.









The "Updates for you" screen has been seen before but its placement requiring that the user tap the lightbulb icon appears to be showing up for more users running devices with both the older and the newer versions of Google Assistant onboard. From what we can see from the screenshot of the "Updates for you" screen, there doesn't seem to be many tips that someone with the most rudimentary knowledge of Google Assistant wouldn't already know or be able to figure out.



