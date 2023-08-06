Take a look at the updated Heart Rate app for the Apple Watch in watchOS 10









The Apple Watch will have a widget-based UI in watchOS 10 and like we showed you with the new Weather app, the "redesigned apps provide more information at a glance, and there are new ways to navigate and quickly access content." It is all about information and time. More of one is obtained in less of the other. The current Heart Rate app shows you your current beats per minute (BPM) when opened. Swiping up will show your resting heart rate and your Walking Average. The version of the app in watchOS 10 will deliver more data.









Opening the app reveals the new heart icon in a shadow as you await the reading from your timepiece. When the number pops up, the heart icon pulsates to the rhythm of your heart rate. Swiping or scrolling down will show you:

Your daily heart rate range

Resting rate

Walking rate

Workout rate(s)







