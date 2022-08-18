 Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now! - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!

Apple Software updates
@wolfcallsputs
3
Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!
Apple today revealed serious vulnerabilities that could affect its devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod, and the Mac. Apple said that a pair of security flaws that were discovered could lead a hacker to grab "full admin access" to affected devices. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, said that if exploited, the vulnerabilities would allow attackers to impersonate device owners and run any software that is in their names.

Security experts say that those with the iPhone 6s and newer should immediately update to iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1. Models of the iPad that are affected include the fifth-gen iPad and later, all iPad Pro models, and the iPad Air 2. The seventh-generation iPod touch is also at risk of an attack as are Macs running macOS Monterey.

Apple has been keeping mum on who alerted it to the vulnerabilities and instead has given credit to an anonymous researcher. The vulnerabilities were discovered in WebKit, the browser engine that Apple uses for Safari, and the kernels of iOS, iPadOS and macOS. A kernel is the core of an operating system and has control over the entire system. It also helps interactions between hardware and software.

In a support page release, Apple said that exploiting the WebKit flaw would require a vulnerable device to process "maliciously crafted web content [that] may lead to arbitrary code execution." The second bug allows a malicious app  "to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," giving attackers the ability to access all parts of a device.

Note that Apple points out in the update it sent out for iOS and iPadOS that it provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. Considering the vulnerabilities that it is trying to patch here, we concur with Apple. Update your compatible devices now!

To install iOS 15.6.1 or iPadOS 15.6.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch (seventh generation) go to Settings > General > Software Update.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Pixel users can't use RCS messaging on mobile data after installing Android 13
Some Pixel users can't use RCS messaging on mobile data after installing Android 13
Huawei Mate 50 line might make calls and send texts even with a dead battery
Huawei Mate 50 line might make calls and send texts even with a dead battery
HBO Max is set to become cheaper - just in time for House of the Dragon
HBO Max is set to become cheaper - just in time for House of the Dragon
Another OnePlus smartphone fails to survive a bend test
Another OnePlus smartphone fails to survive a bend test
Too good to compete with iPhone and Samsung: The Xiaomi phone that must be protected at all costs?
Too good to compete with iPhone and Samsung: The Xiaomi phone that must be protected at all costs?
Carrier EE blocks 11 million scam calls in the UK for one month
Carrier EE blocks 11 million scam calls in the UK for one month

Popular stories

A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Stunning concepts envision iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16
Stunning concepts envision iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless