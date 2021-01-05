Upcoming Android phone sets Antutu benchmark record

If you're a smartphone enthusiast, you might have messed around with some of the benchmark apps available online. What these apps do is test certain parts of a handset and render a score. These tests attempt to determine objectively whether a particular phone is better than another handset in certain aspects. Some benchmark tests measure the device's CPU, some measure the rendering of graphics, and some give an overall score by adding together the scores received on tests of separate parts of the phone. One of the most popular of these suites is the Antutu benchmark test .







According to GizChina , an upcoming smartphone model scored 771,491 on Antutu generating the highest score recorded by a handset running the Snapdragon 888 in room temperature. The phone? With a model number of PEEM00, it is the Oppo Find X3, expected to be released in the first quarter. What makes the Antutu results so compelling is that they were first noted just hours after Oppo founder and CEO, Chen Mingyong, greeted the arrival of 2021 with some interesting news. The executive said that Oppo will break into the high-end market in 2021 and the Antutu test seems to agree with what he said.









The Find X3 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216. The screen will have a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. That means that depending on the content being displayed, the screen will refresh 10 times to 120 times per second. At the latter speed, users will experience buttery smooth scrolling and smoother animation. But with content that is static, using the faster refresh rates will simply drain the battery faster which is why a variable refresh rate is reportedly being offered.







On the back of the device will be a quad-camera setup that uses two of Sony's new IMX766 sensors; one will be used with a wide lens and the other with an ultra-wide lens. The 13MP telephoto will deliver 2x optical zoom and the 3MP Macro lens that offers 25x zoom. And the 4500mAh dual-cell battery supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging (wired) and 30W VOOC Air flash charging (wireless). Color options will be black and blue with a white variant available down the road.

