New report explains why Apple is adding RCS support to the iPhone this year





The issue is that Apple considers the iMessage platform a major iPhone selling point even though Android users messaging via the Google Messages app get the same features such as read receipts, typing indicators, end-to-end encryption, the receipt of high-quality images, and longer messages. However, the problem for both platforms is that iPhone users receive these features only when chatting with other iPhone users, and Android users only get these features when messaging other RCS users on Android.











When there is cross-platform messaging taking place, it is done over old-school SMS text which limits the length of conversations and the images received are absolutely low-quality at best. If you're an Android user and have received a video from your friend or family member with an iPhone, you'll know exactly what we are referring to. But once Apple starts supporting RCS, those in the midst of a cross-platform chat will be able to see high-quality images, read receipts, typing indicators, and longer messages.





The only difference is that Apple doesn't want to support Google's end-to-end encryption extension used only in chats between Google Messages users. Apple instead wants the GSMA Standards Body to add encryption to the RCS Universal Profile.





So why did Apple finally give in and support RCS? The answer, according to John Gruber writing in Daring Fireball, has to do with China. Some might have thought that the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) was responsible . After all, the latter forced Apple next month to allow iPhone users in the 27 EU member states to sideload apps, use alternative browser engines on the iPhone, let developers link their apps to alternative in-app payment platforms, and more.



