Android Software updates Google

You can give Chrome for Android an early and small "Material You" makeover

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 25, 2021, 11:33 PM
You can give Chrome for Android an early and small "Material You" makeover
Android 12 has a new design language that was shown off at Google I/O last week. Using pastel colors and unusual shapes (for smartphone icons), the new look is called "Material You" and it is softer than the current version of Android thanks to the use of rounded corners instead of sharp edges. If you don't mind getting your hands a little dirty, you might be able to give the Chrome app on your Android phone an early "Material You" makeover for one feature of the browser.

According to AndroidPolice, to do this, you need to copy and paste the following URL into Chrome 90 for Android: chrome://flags/#theme-refactor-android. Select "Enabled" from the drop-down menu and then restart at the bottom. When the Chrome app relaunches, close it from the Recents screen and open it from the app drawer.

Tap on the overflow button and and you'll see the new "Material You" design for the overflow menu. Instead of the sharp edges on the corners of the menu, the four corners are now round. It may not seem like a big deal to many, but we have to say that the "Material You" design for the overflow menu is looking pretty good on Chrome.

