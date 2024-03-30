Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

iOS Messages feature proclaimed the greatest Apple feature of all time by one Redditor

By
1comments
iOS Apple
iOS Messages feature proclaimed the greatest Apple feature of all time by one Redditor
A cool little feature is part of Apple's iMessage chat platform and not too many people knew about it before an iPhone-toting Reddit user (via U.K. Sun) mentioned it in a post. On the iOS Messages app, this feature allows users to put multiple emojis together to create a sticker that you can share with one of your iMessage recipients. While it might seem similar to Google's Emoji Kitchen on Android, the difference is that Google's Emoji Kitchen creates a brand new emoji when two are combined. With Apple's feature, you are just putting multiple emojis together to create a sticker.

To use Apple's feature, you must be using iMessage. First, send an emoji to a recipient, choose another emoji, and drag it on top of the emoji you've already sent. You can add multiple emoji and even use a second finger to drag outwards to make a second emoji larger than the first one. You can also rotate one of the emojis by twisting your finger on the display. Based on comments made on Reddit, it seems that most iPhone users are unaware that this feature is available.

A couple of examples showing how iOS users can combine emoji to create stickers on iMessage - iOS Messages feature proclaimed the greatest Apple feature of all time by one Redditor
A couple of examples showing how iOS users can combine emoji to create stickers on iMessage

This feature does not require the installation of an app, as one Reddit user asked. And one Redditor even called this the greatest Apple feature of all time although we certainly wouldn't go that far.

More examples from the recipient's point of view - iOS Messages feature proclaimed the greatest Apple feature of all time by one Redditor
More examples from the recipient's point of view

Keep in mind that this feature will not work unless you send the first emoji to your recipient. Once you take your finger off the second emoji (or how many additional emoji you use), the combined emojis will be delivered to the recipient as a sticker. If you are ambitious, you can tell a whole story to a friend or family member through the creative use of emojis.

The iOS 17.4 update that was released earlier this month brought some new emoji including a mushroom, a lime, and a broken chain.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Google Podcasts app closes Tuesday; Google recommends that users migrate to this app
Google Podcasts app closes Tuesday; Google recommends that users migrate to this app
A head-turning $250 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro makes it the high-end phone to get
A head-turning $250 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro makes it the high-end phone to get
Google promotes the Pixel 8 series on its website; current sale ends April 6th
Google promotes the Pixel 8 series on its website; current sale ends April 6th
Instagram is working on a feature to get friends to share even more Reels with each other
Instagram is working on a feature to get friends to share even more Reels with each other
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless