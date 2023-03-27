Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race

“To buy a new mid-range phone or to buy last year’s flagship phone” has been one of the longest-standing questions in the smartphone industry… ever.

used.

,

Usually

only

The deals are so good that they might make mid-range Android phones somewhat obsolete.

Let's see why...





Unbelievable deals! Google’s Pixel 6 for just over $200; Pixel 6 Pro for $300 - no need to pay a full price for an Android flagship ever again?





Now, this story hits different for me because I’m one of the “lucky” ones, who paid the full $900 asking price for a brand new Pixel 6 Pro at launch.





problem

problematic

No exaggerations.

Android

oo bad for me.

Android 13

Too late? Sure. But hold on...

Thethere was that, thanks to (perhaps), the most disappointing experience with bugs ever, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were a set ofphones for the first 10-12 months of their lifecycle.Respectively, what happened is that the resale price of Google's phones quickly started to plummet, thanks to the fact that they arephones, but also because they had a reputation of unreliable devices. Fair enough. And tBut then, about a year after the launch of the Pixel 6 series, Google released. The new version of the beloved OS gradually started addressing pretty much all bugs and issues associated with the Pixel 6 series, and an entire year after their original launch they finally turned into phones I felt comfortable recommending.