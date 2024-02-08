Mysterious OnePlus Nord phone surfaces in leaked renders
The fact that OnePlus has another Nord series phone in the pipeline shouldn’t be a surprise. The Chinese company must cater to as many types of customers as possible, and having two lineups that target the upper- and mid-range tiers seems like a good idea.
Now that OnePlus successfully launched its first flagship for the year, it’s time for the company to focus on the Nord family of smartphones. Although no rumors about a new budget phone surfaced yet, several renders of a mysterious OnePlus smartphone have just been published by 91mobiles.
Apparently, the OnePlus CPH2613 has been listed on the Camera FV-5 certification, which is why we know it will feature a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 and OIS (optical image stabilization), as well as a secondary 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Judging by the look of it, this could be OnePlus’ next Nord phone. The report claims this is known as OnePlus CPH2613, along with some info about the smartphone’s camera configuration.
It remains to be seen when OnePlus chooses to make this official, but since the first renders of the phone have already been leaked, we expect more reports to emerge in the coming weeks.
