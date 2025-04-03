Your flagship might be great, but does it have a 5,500 mAh battery and night vision like this $380 beast?

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Last time we spoke about Ulefone's phones (got a nice sounding to it), it was because the company that's famous for its rugged devices was manufacturing three sleek smartphones. Now, Ulefone is going back to its roots.

The Ulefone Armor X32 Pro is coming soon (launching between April 14 and 20 for $380) and it's the latest rugged phone that arrives with some pretty respectable specs and features.

Although it comes in three color options, the predominant hue is black, but you can get it in a variant that has some vivid green on it, or some vibrant orange elements (the third option is pure black).

While Samsung and Apple are obsessed with super-thin phones, this one is 14.5 mm thick and weighs 280 grams.

Not exactly sleek, but you're getting a massive 5,500 mAh capacity battery cell which could – the maker claims – provide up to 300 hours of standby time.

The phone is, of course, extra durable. It can be submerged in water at a maximum depth of 1.5 metres up to 30 minutes, and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. MIL-STD-810H certification means a smartphone has passed a series of tough durability tests used by the US military to assess resistance to extreme conditions like high and low temperatures, humidity, shock, vibration, and drops.

While it doesn't guarantee indestructibility, it indicates the device can withstand harsher environments better than regular phones. However, testing methods can vary by manufacturer, so real-world toughness may differ.



Under the hood, there's the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 – sure, it's not going to win any races against the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it comes paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card. Take that, sleek, expensive flagships!

The display is a 5.56‑inch one that supports 90Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 720 x 1440. Ulefone claims the screen has got some fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, which is nice.

On the back, there's a 64MP main camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor and a large f/1.9 aperture for better light-gathering capabilities.

There's another snapper as well – a 25MP infrared Night Vision camera with a Sony IMX550 sensor to better see in the dark. There's a NightElf 2.0 algorithm, which should boost and improve image quality, making the night images sharp and intricate.

Finally, there's a 2MP macro camera, but I wouldn't use that one too often, you know.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
