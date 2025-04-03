Your flagship might be great, but does it have a 5,500 mAh battery and night vision like this $380 beast?

While it doesn't guarantee indestructibility, it indicates the device can withstand harsher environments better than regular phones. However, testing methods can vary by manufacturer, so real-world toughness may differ.Under the hood, there's the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 – sure, it's not going to win any races against the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it comes paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card. Take that, sleek, expensive flagships!The display is a 5.56‑inch one that supports 90Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 720 x 1440. Ulefone claims the screen has got some fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, which is nice.On the back, there's a 64MP main camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor and a large f/1.9 aperture for better light-gathering capabilities.There's another snapper as well – a 25MP infrared Night Vision camera with a Sony IMX550 sensor to better see in the dark. There's a NightElf 2.0 algorithm, which should boost and improve image quality, making the night images sharp and intricate.Finally, there's a 2MP macro camera, but I wouldn't use that one too often, you know.