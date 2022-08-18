UK’s A1 Comms launches a new service that lets you trade in your phone for cash
Ka-ching. That is the sound you will be hearing in your head once you finish reading this article. Well, if you live in the UK, at least. In a new partnership with Mobile Reborn, A1 Comms has launched a new service — powered by Frift — which, we kid you not, bears the good-sounding name Ka-Ching. The new service lets you sell your old devices for cash.
Traded-in phones are recycled or refurbished and returned to the "A1 Comms' pool of competitively priced refurbished handsets," so they can be sold again through Affordable Mobiles or Buymobiles — A1 Comms's retail stores — at a lower price. According to the company, this reduces unnecessary waste, extends the lifetime of the devices, and provides customers with an affordable way to buy phones.
Sure, you can still probably get more money for your device if you go through the second-hand market. But going to a company instead saves you a lot of hassle with bidders and buyers, plus it ensures that the device is either renewed or properly disposed of, so that’s another burden off your shoulders.
Now, there are a lot of places where you can trade in your old phone for some cash, but according to A1 Comms, with Ka-Ching you will get more money for your old device. In its press release, A1 Comms even stated that Ka-Ching offers a Price Beat Promise, which means it will match any UK competitor’s offer and beat it. The company goes even further by saying that customers who find a better deal within seven days of trading their device in can also take advantage of the Price Beat Promise.
At the moment, you can only use Ka-Ching to trade in your old phone. But, in the future, you will be able to get cash for your tablet, game console, and laptop.
