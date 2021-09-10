UK government praises Apple's CSAM tech and raises concerns over end-to-end encryption

UK government praises Apple's CSAM tech and raises concerns over end-to-end encryption0
UK Home Secretary thinks Apple's CSAM scanning tech is a novel way to solve the issue of child abuse
Priti Patel, Home Secretary of the UK, highlighted recently that an organized procedure of battling against child sex abuse online is needed and should be incited and celebrated online. Patel is determined to work on the issue and curb the dissemination of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and therefore ensure public safety online. The Home Secretary has urged international partners and allies to support UK's approach.
The Home Secretary then moves on to admire Apple for taking the first step with the announcement of the CSAM scanning technology. The same technology that last month was the reason why many cryptographers and even the German parliament expressed concerns over potential abuse of the scanning tech and undermining of users' privacy. Patel underlines that according to Apple, the new technology has a false positive rate of 1 in a trillion, and states that this means the privacy of legitimate users is protected, while criminals are caught.
However, Patel's strategy also contradicts some of Apple's policy of user privacy, as the Home Secretary targets also end-to-end encryption which is currently in use by Apple's iMessage and many other chat services. Her strategy includes law enforcement having access to communications.
Patel also dislikes plans put forward by Facebook to put end-to-end encryption for FB Messenger and states that end-to-end encryption should not open the door to child sexual abuse. She highlights these actions are not because the governments want to spy on innocent citizens, but it is about keeping children, the most vulnerable in society, safe and preventing evil crimes.
Apple, on the other hand, has been following its privacy strategy (of course, following regular laws and legal requests for user data) and has been developing software services making it impossible for third parties to gain access to users' information.
The CSAM initiative, according to some cryptographers, was something going against Apple's general privacy policy.
Apple's CSAM scanning tech is now postponed
Announced a few weeks ago, the new technology was going to use hashing systems to scan iCloud Photos for CSAM. Despite Apple stating the technology will not scan any locally stored photos on iPhones, nor the company will give any rights to governments to use the tech for anything different than scanning for child sexual abuse materials, a controversy was sparked.
Now, the deployment of the CSAM scanning tech has been postponed due to the backlash it received.