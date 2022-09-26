UK carrier Vodafone launches Vodafone Pulse Connect, a new, complete solution for enterprises
UK carrier Vodafone recently launched a new service for businesses called Vodafone Pulse Connect, which — according to the company —, is a "first-of-its-kind converged and flexible solution for SMEs [Small and Medium Enterprises]."
Vodafone Pulse Connect is basically a bundle for businesses that includes a broadband connection, unlimited calls to UK mobiles and landlines, Microsoft 365, and cloud calling tools. It also comes with security features like Lookout Security for Small Business and Cisco Meraki Advanced Security — which protect your devices from phishing attacks, malware, and other security threats. And all this, as Vodafone stated in its press release, comes "into one complete solution – with just one monthly bill."
Pulse Connect customers can also add more lines or disconnect up to 20% of mobile and collaboration users in any given month without paying recovery charges.
Furthermore, by using Vodafone's digital configurator tool, customers can make their own personalized Pulse Connect package, including only the stuff their business needs. True to the company’s style, they are flexible, and customers are free to add new services to their existing bundle as they need them. Doing so will still net them extra discounts and rewards.
