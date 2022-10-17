UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses
UK carrier Three has launched a new 5G powered Business Broadband that, according to the company, offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the fixed line broadband connection.
As Three stated in its announcement, with the new Business Broadband plan, businesses will be able to have video conferences in 4K and receive an average download speed of 100Mbps and above, which Three promotes as a 5G speed with "near instant downloads."
The biggest advantage of the 5G powered Business Broadband is that it can be used anywhere that Three offers a 5G connection. This means that as long as a business is in Three's coverage area, it can move the service wherever it likes. It only needs to unplug the router from the old address and plug it back into the new one.
The 5G powered Business Broadband's price is £14.17 per month — excluding VAT — with a 24-month contract and £18.33 per month — again, excluding VAT — with a 12-month contract.
