Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses

1
UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses
UK carrier Three has launched a new 5G powered Business Broadband that, according to the company, offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the fixed line broadband connection.

As Three stated in its announcement, with the new Business Broadband plan, businesses will be able to have video conferences in 4K and receive an average download speed of 100Mbps and above, which Three promotes as a 5G speed with "near instant downloads."

The 5G powered Business Broadband's price is £14.17 per month — excluding VAT — with a 24-month contract and £18.33 per month — again, excluding VAT — with a 12-month contract.

The biggest advantage of the 5G powered Business Broadband is that it can be used anywhere that Three offers a 5G connection. This means that as long as a business is in Three's coverage area, it can move the service wherever it likes. It only needs to unplug the router from the old address and plug it back into the new one.

If you want to see what devices you can get on Three, you can visit our best Three phone deals. And if you are not a Three fan, feel free to see our top O2 phone deals, best Virgin Media phone deals, best Vodafone phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile's 5G speeds demolished Verizon and AT&T during the third quarter
T-Mobile's 5G speeds demolished Verizon and AT&T during the third quarter
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon
Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon

Popular stories

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless