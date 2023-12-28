Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile delayed to 2024
Announced more than a year ago, Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Mobile game is facing another delay. Although this hasn’t been officialized, it appears that the French developer decided to push back the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile by almost a year.
Rainbow Six Mobile should have been released this month. Instead, Ubisoft is now preparing for another beta test, which is set to kick off in early 2024 (via DroidGamers). On top of that, Ubisoft has changed the release date on the game’s Google Play Store page to September 2024.
Latency, poor controller support and AI issues are among the most common problems quoted by fans of the game. That said, it looks like Ubisoft has taken the correct decision, even though this is probably a disappointing turn of event for those anxious to play the game.
Rainbow Six Mobile is a free-to-play competitive, multiplayer first-person shooter game that relies on tactics and specialized gear usage. Promising the ultimate tactical shooter experience, the game has been designed exclusively for mobile.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that Rainbow Six Siege players won’t find it familiar, it’s just that the experience will be tailored for smaller screens. Stay tuned for more updates on the next Rainbow Six Mobile beta, which is expected to start early next year.
