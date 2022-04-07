Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile for iOS and Android

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile for iOS and Android0
Announced this week, Rainbow Six Mobile is a free-to-play game coming to iOS and Android devices. In a pretty informative blog post, Ubisoft revealed that Rainbow Six Mobile will be both a re-creation of the Rainbow Six Siege experience on mobile, as well as something completely new.
First off, while the mobile version of Rainbow Six won’t have all the Operators that Siege now has in its roster, it will have roughly the same maps. Of course, the destruction has been changed to make it suitable for mobile, so expect no ladders in Rainbow Six Mobile.
Another important aspect touched upon in the game’s announcement is how will progression be handled in Rainbow Six Mobile. Suffice to say, most of the progression is built around cosmetics to avoid giving players willing to invest money into the game an advantage over others who will not.
The game will include an unlock system for Operators, so players will have to save in-game currency to be able to buy them. However, Ubisoft also plans to add its own twist to this formula by allowing players to try Operators that they don’t own yet, and through trying them, they will slowly, permanently unlock them and earn them themselves.
Ubisoft also confirmed that players will be able to use their existing Rainbow accounts via Ubisoft Connect. The shared account will connect players across both games, but since their economies are very different, they won’t get R6 Credits in one game and use them in the other.
Unfortunately, no release date has been announced for the tactical shooter, but we’ll this one in our sight, so stick around for more info on the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed: