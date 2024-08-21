Uber snaps up Tesla's former charging head to lead fleet electrification
Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla's former head of charging, was just reportedly snapped by Uber. She was fired by Elon Musk with her entire team a few months ago.
Her team was focused on DC fast-charging, and she herself helped Tesla deploy its charging infrastructure, so her getting let go of the company is quite surprising. Her team consisted of 500 people at Tesla. Some of the team members were rehired after that.
Other companies have also taken advantage of the people who had to leave Tesla, including New York's Revel, which is now partnering with Uber on the charging infrastructure of New York City.
And now, Tinucci will be employed by Uber to lead the electrification of its ride-hailing fleet, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. Uber is working on electrifying its fleet by 2040 and has many different programs to incentivize its drivers to go electric and is also working on deploying charging stations for these electric vehicles.
In my opinion, Rebecca Tinucci's move from Tesla to Uber is a big win for Uber, given her deep experience in electric vehicle charging. It’s surprising that Tesla let her go, but now she’ll be key in helping Uber electrify its fleet, which could be a major boost for their green initiatives.
