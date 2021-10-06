Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!







Getting a means of transportation at the airport can be quite the wait sometimes. It is especially annoying when you factor in the exhaustion from a long flight or the feeling of being cramped in a tight seat for what feels like an eternity.In comes Uber with a brand new feature to offer a solution to that same problem. Starting today, users of the app can book a ride up to 30 days in advance. The idea here is to counteract available driver shortages by planning in advance.The real game-changer, however, comes when you decide to go for the more “fancy” Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options. Travelers who go for either of the two can input their flight details inside the application and it will automatically adjust your reservation for you in case of delays or early arrivals.On top of the flight tracking, the more expensive options also include up to one hour wait time free of charge, Uber states. This gives some extra peace of mind that you will have enough time to go through customs and get your luggage before finally managing to exit the airport.The addition of these new features and services from Uber could prove to be a significant differentiating factor to make it stand out from the competition. Having said that, it wouldn’t be surprising if other companies such as Lyft, for example, bring something similar to the table at some point.To book a driver in advance, you simply need to go to the “reserve” tab, where the option will appear. The features will be available for users starting October 6, 2021, in more than 20 airports, including the following: