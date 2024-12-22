Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Huawei
Huawei's latest flagship phone, the Mate 70 Pro powered by the Kirin 9020 application processor.
With the U.S. looking to tighten its sanctions against China's chipmaking capabilities, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says that the United States should put its money to better use. "Trying to hold China back is a fool’s errand," Secretary Raimondo said. She also said that the the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act is more important than export controls. By imposing bans and sanctions, the U.S. is trying to keep advanced chips (read 5G chips) out of the hands of China's military.

U.S. Commerce Secretary says imposing bans on China's semiconductor industry is a waste of time


Thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act, U.S. spending on its chip infrastructure last year totaled more than it spent the last 28 years combined. Regardless, the Biden administration continued its efforts to block Chinese companies from buying chips from America, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment from the Netherlands. The latter is where Dutch company ASML is headquartered and it is the only company in the world producing Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) machines.

Chinese foundries are banned from receiving EUV Lithography machines. | Image credit-ASML - U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China &quot;a fool&#039;s errand&quot;
Chinese foundries are banned from receiving EUV Lithography machines. | Image credit-ASML

The EUV machine is used to mark silicon wafers with circuitry patterns using lines that are thinner than human hair. Without the ability to obtain an EUV machine, China's largest foundry, SMIC, relies on its older Deep Ultraviolet Lithography (DUV) machines to produce 7nm chips.

"The only way to beat China is to stay ahead of them,” she said. “We have to run faster, out innovate them. That’s the way to win."-Gina Raimondo, Secretary, U.S. Commerce Department

Raimondo has been behind efforts to turn the Commerce Department into the agency leading the push to expand the U.S. chip industry. As a result, the U.S. Commerce Department Secretary has come to the conclusion that while it is important to keep sensitive technology out of China's hands, the sanctions and export controls are nothing more than "speed bumps" barely stopping China from reaching its ultimate goal of dominating technology globally.

Last year Raimondo was in China just when Huawei unveiled the Mate 60 Pro, the first phone from Huawei powered by an in-house chip since 2020's Mate 40 line. The chip supports 5G making the device Huawei's first 5G handset since 2020. U.S. lawmakers and officials felt that the announcement of the device was Huawei's way of saying that U.S. export controls, which block foundry's using American tech from shipping advanced chips to Huawei, were not limiting the Chinese tech industry.

Raimondo took it a different way. Noting that the chip powering the phone used an older 7nm process node compared to the 3nm node used to produce the A17 Pro chipset powering the iPhone 17 Pro series last year, the Commerce Department secretary said of the Mate 60 Pro, "It’s not a very good phone."

SMIC and Huawei are working to develop an alternative to the EUV Lithography machine


Raimondo won't be the Secretary of the Commerce Department in a month and the incoming Trump administration is expected to change the department's policies. While saying "That chip deal is so bad," Trump might be looking to replace U.S. subsidies used to expand chip production in the U.S. with tariffs "so high that they will come and build their chip companies for nothing."

The problem with threatening to use tariffs to threaten China is that tariffs are an import tax and only U.S. companies and U.S. consumers pay the tariffs on imports from China. No money comes from China and the only damage that could be done would be if tariffs destroy the U.S. economy so much that business between American and Chinese firms collapses leading Chinese exporters to lose business from the U.S. But in this scenario, the U.S. economy would be in the middle of a recession.

Recommended Stories
SMIC, now the third largest foundry in the world after TSMC and Samsung Foundry, is limited to producing chips no more advanced than 7nm. As we previously noted, this is because the U.S. and Netherlands block the sale of EUV Lithography gear to China. But this hasn't stopped China from trying to develop alternative technology in order to compete with smartphones running faster and more energy-efficient silicon.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

Market-oriented AT&T wants to speed up shutdown of legacy service rural and low-income users rely on
Market-oriented AT&T wants to speed up shutdown of legacy service rural and low-income users rely on
WhatsApp to end support for older Android phones and iPhones in 2025
WhatsApp to end support for older Android phones and iPhones in 2025
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Apple's new secret project is reportedly a smart doorbell with Face ID to rival Amazon and Google
Apple's new secret project is reportedly a smart doorbell with Face ID to rival Amazon and Google
Why honest T-Mobile and Metro reps hate their jobs
Why honest T-Mobile and Metro reps hate their jobs
The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more
The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless