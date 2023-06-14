Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Twitter’s new CEO speaks: what will change?

In recent times, it was pretty difficult to stay away from all of the things surrounding Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The social platform has always been very impactful to internet culture. So it is pretty neat that after all, Twitter and its community survived the turbulent period.

So if you happen to be rocking Twitter on one of the best smartphones around, you’ll probably want to know that Linda Yaccarino is Twitter’s CEO. She has a background in advertising so the plan is to have her expertise help Twitter completely recover from all of the… happenings and then become a stable social platform again.

That being said, the general plan hasn’t changed: Twitter should be capable of presenting the thoughts of people from all sorts of backgrounds. So now that Linda’s role has been officialized, she detailed her ideas on how that is going to become a reality.




As you start reading the thread of tweets, you’ll notice that Linda mentions Elon a lot. That seems to indicate that the pair is working together closely and maybe even that she runs all ideas through him, before they are set in motion.

Linda describes their goals regarding Twitter as making the platform “the world’s most accurate real-time information source”. She seems to be confident that this is a possible reality, which is great, because on paper, Linda has the needed skills to make that happen.

From what she has shared thus far, it seems that Linda isn’t planning any major changes to the platform. In fact, it sounds like the aim here is to build upon what has proven to be steady and continue promoting freedom of speech.

All in all, Twitter 2.0 is still happening. But then again, this was never something that could’ve been achieved in a day — takeover or not. It’s great to see that Linda shares Musk’s passion for the platform, so saying that Twitter is in good hands seems less like a bet and more like a reality.

