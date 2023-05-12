Elon Musk announces new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, will start in six weeks

Discover Samsung May 15th!
UPDATE: Elon Musk has officially confirmed Linda Yaccarino as his CEO pick.

The original story continues below.

Elon Musk recently announced that a new CEO will be taking over Twitter in six weeks. Although he did not disclose the name of the new CEO, a report from the Washington Post reveals that his pick is likely NBCUniversal ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino, who recently stepped down in her role at the media and entertainment company.

In his announcement via Tweet, Musk expressed his excitement at the new acquisition and explained that he will be transitioning out of the CEO role and into a more of an overseer. This decision follows multiple calls for Musk to step down as CEO and relinquish control to someone less controversial.


Although not specifically named, rumors that Yaccarino would become the next Twitter CEO followed after reports that she was in talks with Elon Musk to fill the position. However, despite the uncertainty surrounding Yaccarino's appointment, many are hopeful that she will be able to bring a fresh perspective to the company and help Twitter overcome its challenges. Yaccarino is widely respected in the advertising industry, and her experience in media and technology could be valuable assets in leading Twitter into the future.

The appointment of a new CEO could also signal a shift in Twitter's approach to how it handles advertising opportunities and content management. Additionally, the social media company has faced pressure from users and influential figures to improve its policies and address issues such as harassment and misinformation.

It remains to be seen what changes the new CEO will bring to the company, and whether she will be able to address the platform's ongoing challenges. However, Musk's announcement has sparked speculation about who the new CEO could be, since Yaccarino hasn't been confirmed, and what her priorities will be.

That said, the appointment of a new CEO, whoever she is, could mark a new chapter for Twitter. It will be interesting to see how she navigates the platform's complex landscape in the coming months and years.

