Twitter tests new feature that could make it more civil
Twitter is looking to improve its image of a social media site gone awry. The site is full of hate, anger and fake news. According to Bloomberg, Twitter is hoping that by allowing users to limit who can respond to their tweets, it will be able to reduce the extreme level of hostility that Twitter is known for. Users chosen to test this new feature will be able to select one of four options when deciding who can reply to their tweets. The choices will include: anyone, only those who follow the author of the tweet, only people mentioned in the tweet, and no replies.
Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has made comments about how improving the "health" of Twitter is his top priority. Yet Dorsey is under attack for his uneven disciplinary tactics. RawStory reports that a large number of Twitter members are confused about why its terms of service aren't applied to President Donald Trump who recently threatened to commit War Crimes against Iran. New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali recently wrote, "The world would be safer if Trump was de-platformed by [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey] for his repeated abuses of this site’s own standards. I say this with utmost seriousness."
While the most recent data has not been released, Twitter had approximately 330 million monthly active users at the end of last year's first quarter. That was down from the all-time high of 336 million monthly active users that were counted during the first quarter of 2018.
