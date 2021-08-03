Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Twitter now lets you sign up and log in with Apple or Google accounts

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Twitter now lets you sign up and log in with Apple or Google accounts
Twitter now allows Android and iOS users to sign on using their Apple or Google accounts, the company announced this week. After spending about a month in beta, the new feature is now available globally on Android and iOS devices, but also on Web to some extent.

Apart from being able to create a Twitter account using Apple or Google accounts, you can also sign into Twitter accounts using either of the two. If you link your Apple or Google account with an existing Twitter account, you’ll be able to log in on the fly and use the app. In order to do that, the email for both Apple/Google and Twitter accounts must be the same.

Currently, the new feature works with Google on iOS, Android and Web, but those who wish to sign in with their Apple accounts will only be able to do so on iOS. According to Twitter, support for this feature will come to its Mac desktop app in the future.

