Elon Musk says Twitter will start purging inactive accounts and follower counts will drop





We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

One of the main concerns is the question of what exactly constitutes "several years" as the requirement to have an old Twitter account deactivated. There are several accounts on Twitter that haven't been active in a long time, however, they include tweets that have been shared extensively and removing the account would most likely cause broken links. One of the main concerns is the question of what exactly constitutes "several years" as the requirement to have an old Twitter account deactivated. There are several accounts on Twitter that haven't been active in a long time, however, they include tweets that have been shared extensively and removing the account would most likely cause broken links.





Although having an accurate count of how many real users follow you is important, some are concerned that this move will undoubtedly start a "land grab" for old and desirable usernames, such as those that are shorter in length or represent real names.





When challenged on the above issues, Musk responded by assuring that old accounts will indeed be archived, preserving old tweets. This solves one of the issues raised but there are still many details about this new policy that have not been shared yet or made public on Twitter's inactive account policy help page





But it is important to free up abandoned handles — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023



Twitter's inactive account purge is part of a larger effort by the company to streamline its platform and reduce the number of bots. That said, the timing for this new policy is also consistent with a Twitter executive allegedly reaching out to NRP to reportedly "threaten" with reassigning its handle now that the news organization stopped posting less than a month ago.





The announcement was made by Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, via a tweet yesterday while also confirming that this action may cause a dip in follower count. However, the decision is sparking a conversation on whether this is a good idea or not.