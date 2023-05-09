Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:
Upcoming event
Google I/O is near
May 10, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
See Google announce the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and more

Elon Musk says Twitter will start purging inactive accounts and follower counts will drop

Apps
Elon Musk says Twitter will start purging inactive accounts and follower counts will drop
Twitter has announced that it will soon begin purging inactive accounts on the platform. This move is part of Twitter's efforts to free up usernames that have been taken up by inactive accounts.

The announcement was made by Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, via a tweet yesterday while also confirming that this action may cause a dip in follower count. However, the decision is sparking a conversation on whether this is a good idea or not. 


One of the main concerns is the question of what exactly constitutes "several years" as the requirement to have an old Twitter account deactivated. There are several accounts on Twitter that haven't been active in a long time, however, they include tweets that have been shared extensively and removing the account would most likely cause broken links.

Although having an accurate count of how many real users follow you is important, some are concerned that this move will undoubtedly start a "land grab" for old and desirable usernames, such as those that are shorter in length or represent real names.

When challenged on the above issues, Musk responded by assuring that old accounts will indeed be archived, preserving old tweets. This solves one of the issues raised but there are still many details about this new policy that have not been shared yet or made public on Twitter's inactive account policy help page.


Twitter's inactive account purge is part of a larger effort by the company to streamline its platform and reduce the number of bots. That said, the timing for this new policy is also consistent with a Twitter executive allegedly reaching out to NRP to reportedly "threaten" with reassigning its handle now that the news organization stopped posting less than a month ago.

It remains to be seen how this will play out and we will hopefully be getting more details soon. I imagine there are plenty of users that have been waiting on the opportunity to grab a better handle, and this may just be the best time to do that.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless