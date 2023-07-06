Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Why did Twitter place a limit to how many tweets users can read per day? Musk is here to explain.

Apps
1
Why did Twitter place a limit to how many tweets users can read per day? Musk is here to explain.
A while back, I made a prediction that after Twitter’s new CEO stepped-in, the drama is likely to dwindle.

Today, I am back to announce that I will never try to make predictions related to Twitter ever again.

Just a few days ago, we told you about how Musk — who stepped down but is still working alongside Linda Yaccarino — basically put a limit to how many Tweets certain user groups can read in a day.

TL;DR:

  • Newcomers get 400
  • Unverified regulars can go up to 800
  • Those who cough up can get as far as 8,000

From which, we can decipher the following, very intriguing info:

  • Those who pay finally got their money’s worth
  • No one gets limitless scrolling

And while someone unlike myself would stir the pot further by implying that this has anything to do with money which — let’s face it, without context — is a pretty easy conclusion to reach, I’m actually here to share with you what I uncovered in a post over at Twitter’s blog (which I am obviously an avid reader of).




Ahem, — “To ensure the authenticity of our user base, we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform.” — Why do I feel like I’ve read this one before? Anyway — “That’s why we temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform.”

So basically, this was the next step in the grand-master-plan? Well, I could’ve told you that much. But then again, I vowed not to make predictions regarding Twitter anymore.

The blog post then goes on elaborating that, since Twitter users are basically online rioters at least 70% of the time, the company — as in, Musk — decided not to let anyone know that these limitations are being put in place.

The reinforcement behind this very radical decision yet again involved “Shush, it’s part of the plan!”, as Twitter claims that if said bad actors knew, they’d find a way to circumvent the limitation.



 

So Twitter just postponed the problem by staying silent for a while? Said a while being a very insignificant amount of time, because — again — Twitter users are rioters in 70% of their time. Sure? 

Naturally, with the company needing those tasty advertisements in order to stay afloat, the blog addresses any concerns by stating that this limitation only affects a “minimal” amount of users.

Let me get this straight: Twitter decided to not tell anyone about the limitations out of fear that they'd be circumvented, but everyone found out about them anyway (because they are limitations?) and then said limitations are only affecting a very small percentage of users on the platform. 

Well, if that’s the case, why have the limitation at all? 

Twitter seems to be talking in a way that implies that there is a master plan, but that final line of “We will explain later, trust us” feels off in a very Big Brother kind of way. And speaking of which, that may very well be the next step in Twitter’s… Whatever we can call this route.

Wait, did I just do another prediction? Aw, man...

