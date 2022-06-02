Twitter may soon notify you when a tweet connected to a search of yours gets posted
2
Twitter is allegedly developing a new feature that could help you stay up to date with all the topics you are interested in. As first noticed by Dylan Roussel, an Android developer, the social media platform is working on a way to let you subscribe to your search queries. When you subscribe to a query, Twitter will notify you through push notifications whenever new tweets connected to your search question are published.
Just imagine: you want to know everything about the upcoming iPhone 14. You just search for "iPhone 14" on Twitter, subscribe to your query, and every time someone posts something about the new iPhone, you will be notified.
But until that day comes, if you want to know everything about the upcoming iPhone, you can visit our iPhone 14 release date, price, features, and news article to stay up to date with all the latest news and rumors. You can also follow PhoneArena on Twitter and be notified every time an interesting report about mobile technology comes out.
Twitter is working on a feature allowing you to subscribe to search results. Once subscribed, you'll receive push notifications for Tweets about your search query! pic.twitter.com/plTlt484oN— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) May 31, 2022
From screenshots tweeted by Roussel, we can see how he has subscribed to his query "Inware" through a new button saying, "Search Subscribe." However, Roussel also shared that although his subscription was successful, he hasn't yet received any notification from it. According to him, since it is still a work in progress, the feature may not be fully functional, or Twitter may have decided to adjust the app to send notifications periodically to avoid spamming users with a large number of tweets.
Keep in mind that this feature is currently a work in progress, and there is no word if Twitter will indeed release it to all of its users. But, the truth is that such an option will undoubtedly come in handy.
Just imagine: you want to know everything about the upcoming iPhone 14. You just search for "iPhone 14" on Twitter, subscribe to your query, and every time someone posts something about the new iPhone, you will be notified.
But until that day comes, if you want to know everything about the upcoming iPhone, you can visit our iPhone 14 release date, price, features, and news article to stay up to date with all the latest news and rumors. You can also follow PhoneArena on Twitter and be notified every time an interesting report about mobile technology comes out.
Things that are NOT allowed: