Twitter limited the reach of 700,000 tweets since April for violating its hateful conduct policy

Twitter explains its moderation for posts that violate its policies

All in all, the label reduces the visibility of a post by 81%. Twitter also stated that actually, one-third of the users that get this label on a tweet decide to delete it instead of appealing it (four percent of users have decided to appeal the label).







We remain committed to maintaining free speech on Twitter, while equally maintaining the health of our platform. Today, more than 99.99% of Tweet impressions are from healthy content, or content that does not violate our rules.



