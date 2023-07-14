Twitter limited the reach of 700,000 tweets since April for violating its hateful conduct policy
Twitter has now published a new post in which it explains how it is approaching moderation on its platform, reports Engadget. The post is dubbed "Freedom of Speech Not Reach", and it focuses on the fact that tweets that violate its hateful conduct policy are getting a limited reach, a practice that the company started back in April.
In April, Twitter started enforcing a limited reach to posts that were violating its hateful conduct policy under the banner "Freedom of Speech Not Reach". The social media platform also applies a label to such posts indicating: "Visibility limited: this tweet may violate Twitter's rules against hateful conduct."
Twitter explains its moderation for posts that violate its policies
According to Twitter's latest blog post detailing the progress on the initiative, the social media platform says it has applied this label to more than 700,000 posts since April and has also prevented ads from appearing next to such content.
All in all, the label reduces the visibility of a post by 81%. Twitter also stated that actually, one-third of the users that get this label on a tweet decide to delete it instead of appealing it (four percent of users have decided to appeal the label).
The company is also planning on expanding its labels to include more types of policy violations. Like, for example now tweets that violate the company's Abusive Behavior or Violent Speech policies will get labeled and with a limited reach. Examples of such content include tweets targeting individuals, tweets encouraging others to harass somebody or a group, and threatening posts with threats of violence or harm.
We remain committed to maintaining free speech on Twitter, while equally maintaining the health of our platform. Today, more than 99.99% of Tweet impressions are from healthy content, or content that does not violate our rules.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 12, 2023
