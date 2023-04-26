Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Twitter rolls out a promised badge-like element and it's the type you don’t want to have

Apps
1
Twitter rolls out a promised badge-like element and it's the type you don’t want to have
Hey, it’s been about 5 minutes, so that means it’s yet another time to talk about Twitter! Love it or hate it: most of us use it and have it installed on some of the best phones out there. As such, it’s probably good to be up-to-date with the happenings on the platform.

You are likely well aware that Musk took over Twitter and since then, many things have changed. Few were praised, some didn’t actually work as expected and others happened sort of in secret. Like, for example, the update to Twitter’s code of conduct.

TL;DR
Users who overstep the line will be punished by taking away their Tweets visibility. And that only makes sense, as the new guidelines aim to reduce misinformation, hate speech and other nasty verbal internet stuff. And now we can finally see it in action with the latest Twitter labels!


This was announced a while back on Twitter’s very own blog, but it took awhile before these labels actually started appearing on user profiles. Overall, there are three types of labels that you may encounter:

  • An exclusive one, which you get to see if you are the bad guy
  • One meant for the viewer
  • Another meant for the viewer, that has the option to display the contents of the Tweet, but after a warning

That last one is kind of reminiscent of what Instagram is doing, when it detects that a post may be too graphic or violent. Still though, unlike Instagram, some tweets will be outright made unavailable. Said posts will also be incapable of being:

  • Retweeted
  • Responded to
  • Saved
  • Having ads around them

(Did you hear that collective sigh of relief from advertisers?)

Beyond that, this update only makes sense, as the ultimate aim here is to reduce negativity on the platform. And, of course, this doesn’t in any way replace the outright removal of content or the good ol’ banhammer from the game. 

Naturally, the users who don't agree with the platform's decision will always be capable of making an appeal. However, as is typical with rules on social media, the platform reserves its right to a final judgement call. 

But there is an extra little bit of spice here: What happens with users who have the Blue Checkmark — the paid one — that get labels? No specific info as of now, but we'll make sure to keep you posted, as it certainly sounds like an interesting situation to not  be in. 

Popular stories

Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Check out the full details of T-Mobile's hot new free iPhone 14 deal
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Apple Watch could get an awesome new AI feature next year
The Apple Watch could get an awesome new AI feature next year
A folder-shaped cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is looking more likely
A folder-shaped cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is looking more likely
Twitter rolls out a promised badge-like element and it's the type you don’t want to have
Twitter rolls out a promised badge-like element and it's the type you don’t want to have
The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is finally here... and it's not that expensive
The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is finally here... and it's not that expensive
iPhone 15: Why Apple isn’t "experimenting" with its phones, and neither should you (probably)
iPhone 15: Why Apple isn’t "experimenting" with its phones, and neither should you (probably)
Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch
Here are the Pixel 7a cases we expect to see at launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless