Twitter rolls out a promised badge-like element and it's the type you don’t want to have

Users who overstep the line will be punished by taking away their Tweets visibility. And that only makes sense, as the new guidelines aim to reduce misinformation, hate speech and other nasty verbal internet stuff. And now we can finally see it in action with the latest Twitter labels!





This was announced a while back on



An exclusive one, which you get to see if you are the bad guy

are the bad guy One meant for the viewer

Another meant for the viewer, that has the option to display the contents of the Tweet, but after a warning

That last one is kind of reminiscent of what Instagram is doing, when it detects that a post may be too graphic or violent. Still though, unlike Instagram, some tweets will be outright made unavailable. Said posts will also be incapable of being:



Retweeted

Responded to

Saved

Having ads around them

(Did you hear that collective sigh of relief from advertisers?)



Beyond that, this update only makes sense, as the ultimate aim here is to reduce negativity on the platform. And, of course, this doesn't in any way replace the outright removal of content or the good ol' banhammer from the game.





Naturally, the users who don't agree with the platform's decision will always be capable of making an appeal. However, as is typical with rules on social media, the platform reserves its right to a final judgement call.





But there is an extra little bit of spice here: What happens with users who have the Blue Checkmark — the paid one — that get labels? No specific info as of now, but we'll make sure to keep you posted, as it certainly sounds like an interesting situation to not be in.