Twitter rolls out a promised badge-like element and it's the type you don’t want to have
1
Hey, it’s been about 5 minutes, so that means it’s yet another time to talk about Twitter! Love it or hate it: most of us use it and have it installed on some of the best phones out there. As such, it’s probably good to be up-to-date with the happenings on the platform.
You are likely well aware that Musk took over Twitter and since then, many things have changed. Few were praised, some didn’t actually work as expected and others happened sort of in secret. Like, for example, the update to Twitter’s code of conduct.
This was announced a while back on Twitter’s very own blog, but it took awhile before these labels actually started appearing on user profiles. Overall, there are three types of labels that you may encounter:
That last one is kind of reminiscent of what Instagram is doing, when it detects that a post may be too graphic or violent. Still though, unlike Instagram, some tweets will be outright made unavailable. Said posts will also be incapable of being:
(Did you hear that collective sigh of relief from advertisers?)
Beyond that, this update only makes sense, as the ultimate aim here is to reduce negativity on the platform. And, of course, this doesn’t in any way replace the outright removal of content or the good ol’ banhammer from the game.
You are likely well aware that Musk took over Twitter and since then, many things have changed. Few were praised, some didn’t actually work as expected and others happened sort of in secret. Like, for example, the update to Twitter’s code of conduct.
TL;DR
Users who overstep the line will be punished by taking away their Tweets visibility. And that only makes sense, as the new guidelines aim to reduce misinformation, hate speech and other nasty verbal internet stuff. And now we can finally see it in action with the latest Twitter labels!
This was announced a while back on Twitter’s very own blog, but it took awhile before these labels actually started appearing on user profiles. Overall, there are three types of labels that you may encounter:
- An exclusive one, which you get to see if you are the bad guy
- One meant for the viewer
- Another meant for the viewer, that has the option to display the contents of the Tweet, but after a warning
That last one is kind of reminiscent of what Instagram is doing, when it detects that a post may be too graphic or violent. Still though, unlike Instagram, some tweets will be outright made unavailable. Said posts will also be incapable of being:
- Retweeted
- Responded to
- Saved
- Having ads around them
(Did you hear that collective sigh of relief from advertisers?)
Beyond that, this update only makes sense, as the ultimate aim here is to reduce negativity on the platform. And, of course, this doesn’t in any way replace the outright removal of content or the good ol’ banhammer from the game.
Naturally, the users who don't agree with the platform's decision will always be capable of making an appeal. However, as is typical with rules on social media, the platform reserves its right to a final judgement call.
But there is an extra little bit of spice here: What happens with users who have the Blue Checkmark — the paid one — that get labels? No specific info as of now, but we'll make sure to keep you posted, as it certainly sounds like an interesting situation to not be in.
Things that are NOT allowed: