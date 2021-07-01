$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Twitch Watch Parties are coming to iOS and Android

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jul 01, 2021, 5:46 AM
0
Back in 2020, Twitch launched its desktop party mode called Watch Parties. The feature allows people to watch content online in perfect synchronicity just as if they’re together physically. The feature gained momentum during the COVID-19 situation for obvious reasons.

Now the platform has announced that iPhone and Android users will be able to dip their toes in the experience.

Also Read:
Twitch is finally rolling out threaded replies to chat 
Twitch plans to launch talk shows and dating shows

“Watch Parties is currently available to all creators and viewers on desktop web. We are working on mobile viewing of Watch Parties and expect to make it available in the coming months,” reads the post on Twitch’s official website.

  
In order to take advantage of the feature though, you need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime or Prime Video. If you meet these requirements, starting a Watch Party is pretty easy. You just select any movie or TV show that’s included with your subscription, set up your stream, and click Start Watch Party.

It’s a great way to watch movies together with your friends, and especially your international friends as you’ll be able to comment and share a laugh or two in real-time. It’s not the same as poking your friend in the ribs every time a suspenseful scene is playing on-screen but hey, it’s still better than watching stuff alone!

