Twitch Watch Parties are coming to iOS and Android

“Watch Parties is currently available to all creators and viewers on desktop web. We are working on mobile viewing of Watch Parties and expect to make it available in the coming months,”

Watch Parties are now rolling out on an Android or iOS device near you.



To learn more about Watch Parties, including how to host your own, check out the help article at https://t.co/YvqLMCD5c6. pic.twitter.com/5aQC9It02G— Twitch (@Twitch) June 30, 2021

In order to take advantage of the feature though, you need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime or Prime Video. If you meet these requirements, starting a Watch Party is pretty easy. You just select any movie or TV show that’s included with your subscription, set up your stream, and click Start Watch Party.It’s a great way to watch movies together with your friends, and especially your international friends as you’ll be able to comment and share a laugh or two in real-time. It’s not the same as poking your friend in the ribs every time a suspenseful scene is playing on-screen but hey, it’s still better than watching stuff alone!