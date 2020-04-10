Twitch Watch Parties lets streamers and their audiences watch Amazon Prime movies together

These are trying times, and the best way to get through them is to spend time with your friends, if even only virtually.

Twitch was first launched in 2011 as a spin-off to the once-popular Justin.tv video broadcasting website. It's primarily being used for video game live streaming and broadcasting of eSports. With millions of streamers and daily active viewers, it's among the most visited websites in the world. The Twitch Android app has been downloaded over 50 million times, with an iOS version also available.