Twitch Watch Parties lets streamers and their audiences watch Amazon Prime movies together
These are trying times, and the best way to get through them is to spend time with your friends, if even only virtually.Through April, we're rolling out our Watch Parties beta, starting today with US Partners. Watch select Prime Video movies & shows with your community! pic.twitter.com/IKdlYoAxpH— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) April 9, 2020
Currently, it's not known when Watch Parties will expand to other regions, as Twitch is still working on improving the experience with feedback from its partners and US users. The Watch Parties page on Twitch's website claims the service will be made available globally "in the coming months."
An Amazon Prime membership is required of Twitch Partners in order to start a Watch Party, and Twitch is openly taking requests from viewers and creators on which movies and shows to include from the Prime Video catalog. Creators are also being advised to encourage viewers to try the free trial of Amazon Prime.
An attached list of all available content on Watch Parties right now shows some popular titles such as Baywatch, House, Marvel's The Avengers, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and many more.
Twitch was first launched in 2011 as a spin-off to the once-popular Justin.tv video broadcasting website. It's primarily being used for video game live streaming and broadcasting of eSports. With millions of streamers and daily active viewers, it's among the most visited websites in the world. The Twitch Android app has been downloaded over 50 million times, with an iOS version also available.