Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Twitch’s mobile app gets a complete overhaul

By
0comments
Twitch’s mobile app gets a complete overhaul
Back in March, Twitch committed to improving the mobile application sometime this year. True to its promise, Twitch announced today that its mobile app will receive a complete revamp via an update.

The latest version of the Twitch mobile app will begin rolling out to all users over the course of the week, so keep your eyes peeled for any notifications regarding an update for this specific app.

Although most of the hours watched on Twitch come from its desktop app, over 50 percent of users take advantage of Twitch on their phone, with 40 percent exclusive using their phone. That’s why Twitch has decided to improve the mobile app and make it easier for viewers to find content they like.

Video Thumbnail


When opening the redesigned app, users will see their Discovery Feed, which is basically a feed of live streams based on personalized recommendations from streamers they already follow, and channels Twitch thinks they’ll also like.

Besides that, Twitch introduced a few other new features accessible directly from the home tab:

  • Tap the follow drawer on the upper left to see who is live from channels they follow
  • Swipe over to the Clips feed to see what clips
  • View Stories to see what followed streamers are up to

Other tabs within the Twitch mobile app have been updated too, so here is what’s new:

  • Click on the Browse tab to search or to browse by category
  • Use the Activity tab to catch up on all notifications and Whispers
  • The Profile tab lets streamers manage subscriptions, and access account information
  • Go live by using the Creator+ button to go live, create a story, and access the dashboard

Twitch says that it will continue to pour in resources into its mobile experience for both streamers and viewers, so we expect more new features and improvements in the future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless